BOSTON (AP) - Boston police are investigating the early morning death of a man found near a playground.

Police say officers responding to reports of an assault on progress in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday found the victim suffering from what were described as “undetermined traumatic injuries.”

The victim, only described as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.