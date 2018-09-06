WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - Police say a man hit by a train while walking on tracks in southern West Virginia has died.

West Virginia State Police Sgt. R.A. Daniel told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that the man was hit late Tuesday by a Norfolk Southern train on tracks in McDowell County. Daniel said the man was identified by family members as 41-year-old Jerrod Deshawn Ivy of Elkhorn.

Police say Ivy had been walking on a series of adjacent railroad tracks in the Elkhorn area when he was struck. He was pronounced deceased at the scene due to his injuries.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.