FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) - A Framingham man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting a man to death in 2013 during a drug deal.
Prosecutors say 23-year-old Jeremy Rodriguez pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of 21-year-old Juan Lopez. Rodriguez was sentenced to life in prison and will be eligible for parole after 15 years.
Authorities say Rodriguez and two accomplices lured Lopez to a Framingham apartment complex parking lot for a drug deal. The three had planned to rob Lopez instead, and Rodriguez, wearing a Halloween mask, fatally shot him when he arrived.
Rodriguez fled the state but was captured in Pennsylvania several months later.
Both of Rodriguez’s accomplices have been charged with murder.
