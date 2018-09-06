Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and National Intelligence Director Dan Coats all denied on Thursday that they were responsible for the anonymous New York Times op-ed published Wednesday afternoon.

Mr. Pence’s spokesman Jarrod Agen tweeted, “Our office is above such amateur acts.”

Borrowing from President Trump’s language, Mr. Agen also described the piece as “false, illogical, and gutless.”

The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds. The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts. — Jarrod Agen (@VPComDir) September 6, 2018

Mr. Coats released an official statement Thursday morning that said accusations assigning responsibility to him or his principal deputy is “patently false.”

“We did not. From the beginning of our tenure, we have insisted that the entire [intelligence community] remain focused on our mission to provide the President and policymakers with the best intelligence possible,” he said.

Mr. Pompeo denied his involvement to reporters at an event in New Delhi.

“I come from a place where if you’re not in a position to execute the commander’s intent, you have a singular option, that is to leave,” he said.

In a rare move, The New York Times published an anonymous op-ed from a mysterious senior administration official.

The writer described a chaotic White House under Mr. Trump’s tenure, and acts taken by officials embedded into the administration to undermine some of the president’s actions that are “detrimental to the health of our republic.”

The unnamed author also said there were “early whispers” in the president’s own Cabinet of invoking the 25th Amendment, which would trigger a complex process of trying to replace Mr. Trump. It was ratified by Congress after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

Two additional White House officials came forward and reaffirmed the op-ed to Axios on Thursday.

“I find the reaction to the NYT op-ed fascinating — that people seem so shocked that there is a resistance from the inside,” one of the unnamed officials told Axios. “A lot of us [were] wishing we’d been the writer, I suspect … I hope he [Trump] knows — maybe he does? — that there are dozens and dozens of us.”

Mr. Trump slammed the op-ed on Wednesday, questioning if the official exists.

Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.