BOSTON (AP) — A member of the MS-13 gang in Massachusetts has been sentenced to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering charges.

Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Oscar Noe Recinos Garcia was sentenced Thursday in Boston federal court.

The Salvadoran man is subject to deportation after completing his sentence. He pleaded guilty in March.

Prosecutors say Recinos Garcia was among the members of the Everett Locos Salvatrucha, or ELS clique, of MS-13 that planned the 2015 slaying of 16-year-old Jose Alexander Aguilar-Villanova.

The gang associate was stabbed to death in Lawrence after other MS-13 members wrongly suspected him of cooperating with police.

Recinos Garcia is one of 49 defendants convicted in an ongoing prosecution of MS-13 members in Massachusetts.





