GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) - Authorities in South Carolina say they are charging a man with involuntary manslaughter after the death of an off-duty Connecticut police officer who was trying to break up a fight.
Georgetown County deputies say they added the charge Thursday against 21-year-old Kelton Todd after an extensive investigation.
Todd has already been charged with assault and battery “of a high and aggravated nature” after authorities say 41-year-old Matthew Mainieri died from blows to the head during a fight at a Murrells Inlet bar Sunday.
Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum five-year sentence and the assault charge has a maximum 20-year sentence.
Todd is awaiting a bond hearing on the new charge. Court records did not indicate if he had a lawyer.
Mainieri was a 20-year veteran of the South Windsor Police Department.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.