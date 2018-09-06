NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit has closed a train line for a safety upgrade.
WPVI-TV reports officials closed the Atlantic City Rail Line Wednesday. The line will be suspended for four months while officials install positive train control, a mechanism that can prevent derailments and collisions.
NJ Transit will offer expanded local service and discounted fares between New Jersey and Philadelphia.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.