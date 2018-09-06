By - Associated Press - 12:25 a.m., Thursday, September 6, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit has closed a train line for a safety upgrade.

WPVI-TV reports officials closed the Atlantic City Rail Line Wednesday. The line will be suspended for four months while officials install positive train control, a mechanism that can prevent derailments and collisions.

NJ Transit will offer expanded local service and discounted fares between New Jersey and Philadelphia.


