NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit has closed a train line for a safety upgrade.

WPVI-TV reports officials closed the Atlantic City Rail Line Wednesday. The line will be suspended for four months while officials install positive train control, a mechanism that can prevent derailments and collisions.

NJ Transit will offer expanded local service and discounted fares between New Jersey and Philadelphia.





