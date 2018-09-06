FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) - A New York City man who admitted robbing a New Jersey bank at knifepoint last year has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.

Andres Dominguez received a 44-month term on Wednesday and also will have to serve three years of supervised release after he’s released from prison. The 39-year-old Bronx, New York man had pleaded guilty to robbing a Bank of New Jersey branch in Fort Lee in January 2017.

Prosecutors say Dominguez had a large kitchen knife in his right hand when he jumped onto the counter separating the tellers from customers. He then demanded money from a teller and threatened to kill her if she didn’t comply.

Dominguez fled the bank but was captured in the Bronx the next day.





