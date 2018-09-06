NEW YORK (AP) - A New York state Senate candidate seeking to join a wave of progressive challengers toppling incumbents was accused in 2011 of trying to fraudulently access a bank account belonging to the estranged wife of baseball great Keith Hernandez.

Julia Salazar, who is challenging state Sen. Martin Dilan of Brooklyn in next week’s Democratic primary, was arrested but never prosecuted in the case involving Kai Hernandez, who at the time was divorcing the baseball star.

Salazar later sued Kai Hernandez for defamation, saying she was framed.

Salazar’s attorney, Adam Hecht, said in a statement Thursday that Kai Hernandez’s “bizarre and fraudulent attempts to defame and victimize Julia were recognized as baseless by the authorities, who declined to file charges.” He said Hernandez paid $20,000 to settle Salazar’s lawsuit.

Hernandez’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The magazine Tablet first reported the details of Salazar’s arrest.

Kai Hernandez told authorities she believed Salazar stole personal information while housesitting for her in Tequesta, Florida, in 2010 and tried to use it to gain access to Hernandez’s bank account. Salazar, who had known Hernandez since her childhood, was a 19-year-old student at Columbia University at the time.

According to the police report, Kai Hernandez received a phone call on Dec. 14, 2010, from her financial adviser at UBS informing her that a caller to them had repeatedly tried to access Hernandez’s account. The caller claimed to be Hernandez and said she had been unable to log in to her account because of the security questions.

Hernandez listened to the recordings and identified Salazar as the caller. “Julia identified herself as me and rattled off my personal information without any hesitation,” Hernandez said in her sworn statement to the police.

Salazar was arrested several months later when she was back in Florida on a break from Columbia.

The now-retired detective who arrested Salazar, Charles Weinblatt, told Tablet that he believed the voice on the recordings was Salazar‘s. He said the charges were likely dropped because a voice ID was not deemed sufficient to prosecute.

But Hecht, Salazar’s attorney, said a forensic analysis of the recordings showed the person who made the calls was actually Kai Hernandez herself.

Salazar charged in her 2013 lawsuit that Hernandez “orchestrated a scheme” to frame Salazar and said Hernandez had told police falsely that Salazar was having an affair with Keith Hernandez.

The lawsuit said Salazar was “humiliated” by being handcuffed and fingerprinted and having to pose for mug shots.

Salazar refused to answer questions from reporters who followed her out of New York’s City Hall on Thursday. She shook her head “no” when asked if she had had a relationship with Keith Hernandez.

The 27-year-old Salazar had already come under scrutiny for discrepancies in her background before the report on her 2011 arrest surfaced.

Now a leftist, Salazar was a Republican who led an anti-abortion group while at Columbia.

Salazar has also faced criticism over how she described her background in early interviews. In some of them, Salazar said she was an immigrant born in her father’s native Colombia. She was actually born into a middle-class family in Florida.

She now says she “inadvertently misrepresented” her experience as the daughter of an immigrant.

Salazar is seeking to emulate the success of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose earlier primary defeat of longtime Democratic congressman Joe Crowley energized progressives around the country. Ocasio-Cortez and Salazar, who are both members of the Democratic Socialists of America, have endorsed each other.

This story has been corrected to reflect that Hernandez lived in Tequesta, Florida.





