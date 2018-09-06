WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - A Pewaukee priest has been charged with sexually assaulting a girl.

A criminal complaint filed in Waukesha County charges Charles Hanel with second-degree sexual assault of a child. Hanel is the pastor at Queen of Apostles Church and was placed on administrative leave earlier this year after allegations surfaced that he had inappropriate contact with a minor.

Hanel’s attorney, Jerome Buting, says his client has never, and would never, do what he is accused of in the criminal complaint. Buting says the one-sided complaint is only part of the story and that they look forward to clearing Hanel’s name and reputation.

The 61-year-old Hanel has served as the church’s pastor since January 2014. He previously was a priest at St. Gabriel Parish in Hubertus.





