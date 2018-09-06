MIAMI (AP) - Two FIU football players were shot Thursday afternoon, and police said they were looking for who was responsible for what they called a drive-by attack.

Opa-locka (Florida) police chief James Dobson identified the players as running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller. Jones was shot in the face and back, while Miller was shot in the arm. Both players were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, Jones getting airlifted there and Miller taken by ambulance.

Dobson said the condition of both players is stable, and that the injuries were not life-threatening. Police believe that Jones and Miller were visiting a friend in Opa-locka when someone in another car opened fire and sped away.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the students and their families,” FIU officials said in a letter to the university community. FIU athletics did not have any immediate comment.

Jones sat out last season with injury and returned to the lineup in a big way in FIU’s opener, starting at running back and scoring two touchdowns in last weekend’s 38-28 loss to Indiana. Miller is a redshirt freshman who appeared in the Indiana game as a reserve.

FIU is scheduled to play at Old Dominion on Saturday.

