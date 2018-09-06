LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Three New Mexico boys are facing charges after police say they broke into a Las Cruces day care, mutilated the center’s goldfish, and then stole the day care’s van.

Las Cruces police spokesman Dan Trujillo said the boys ages 13, 12 and 11 were arrested early Sunday following the burglary of the Discovery Child Development Center.

Trujillo says the boys took out three goldfish from day care tank, stomped on them and smeared their insides across the floor. He says another fish was found smashed to death on a counter top.

Trujillo says the boys picked up another 11-year-old boy and broke windows of several vehicles.

The boys were later stopped by a New Mexico State University officer.

The boys were charged with non-residential burglary and extreme cruelty to animals among other charges.





