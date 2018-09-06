DEVELOPING:

CINCINNATI (AP) — An active shooting situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati ended with the death of the suspect, three others dead and multiple injuries, according to media reports.

The police department tweeted it as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident.” The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Thursday.

Police say multiple people have been transported to an area hospital, but there is no word on their conditions.

At least two ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

People in and around the building reported hearing a series of gunshots.

A spokeswoman for Fifth Third Bancorp says the company will comment later.

A news conference was planned for Thursday morning.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.