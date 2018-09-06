WASHINGTON (AP) - A small group of House Republicans is urging President Donald Trump to declassify documents related to the beginning of the Justice Department’s Russia investigation.

Trump has already signaled that he may do so, tweeting on Thursday that there may be “Declassification to find Additional Corruption.” He did not elaborate, but has repeatedly criticized the Russia investigation and called it a “witch hunt.”

The Republican lawmakers are asking Trump to fully declassify a secret wiretap application from 2016 for one-time Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The FBI was investigating Page’s Russian ties, but Trump and his allies have said that the wiretap was a way to spy on his campaign.

The Republicans appealing to Trump have spent much of the last year questioning the credibility of the Russia investigation.





