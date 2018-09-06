Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said Thursday that new attacks challenging President Trump’s mental fitness were aimed at the midterm elections.

“The media is doubling down on that same playbook from 2016 and it didn’t work then,” Mrs. McDaniel said on Fox Business Network.

She was reacting to a New York Times’ anonymous op-ed attributed to a “senior administration official” who claimed to be part of a cabal inside the administration that is working to protect the country from Mr. Trump’s impulsive behavior.

“This takes from the same playbook we saw in 2016. You saw Democrats making this push to say this man is unfit to be president. It is all about his personality, not about the policy,” Mrs. McDaniel said. “Now we are seeing that playbook revived right now heading into these midterms: He’s unfit to be president. There’s chaos.”

The attacks coincide with the tradition kick-off of the fall campaign season, with Mr. Trump’s Republicans facing a tough fight to keep control of the House.

A loss of the House looms large for Mr. Trump. With Democrats in control, the president’s agenda would grind to a halt and he would face myriad investigation and potentially impeachment.

Mrs. McDaniel predicted the attacks on Mr. Trump’s mental fitness would again fail because his agenda is succeeding. She pointed to the rising Gross Domestic Product and record low unemployment.

“People are smarter than this. They are going to look at the results that have come out of this administration,” she said.





