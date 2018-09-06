By - Associated Press - Thursday, September 6, 2018

HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man who fled a Houston courthouse after his bond was revoked during a court hearing.

Investigators say a judge on Thursday had ordered that Jaquaylyn Momon’s bond on an aggravated assault charge be revoked after he had failed a drug test.

Authorities say that before Momon could be taken into custody, he fled from the downtown courtroom.

He was last seen on foot, wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Deputies say he has tattoos on his neck, is about 5-foot-8 and weighs 130 pounds.


