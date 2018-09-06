Nasty fights over judicial appointments dominated the news this week — but beneath the radar the Senate found some striking unanimity, including approving two federal district judges originally nominated by President Obama.

Butler County, Pennsylvania, Judge Marilyn Jean Horan and U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Paradise Baxter were both nominated as District Court judges in 2015 but never saw final action in the GOP-led Senate, and had their nominations expire with the change of administrations.

President Trump, though, renominated both in December.

Judge Horan was confirmed Thursday by voice vote, following Judge Baxter’s confirmation last week by voice.

They were part of a slate of more than a dozen District Court judges to be approved over the past couple of weeks, as part of a deal between Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Both Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey backed the judges and Pennsylvania’s state committee helped select the nominees.

They’re described as mainstream moderate jurists, according to Bloomberg.

As a result of the delay, the Western District of Pennsylvania has not had a full slate of judges for roughly five years, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.





