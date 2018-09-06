DETROIT (AP) - A former Michigan lawmaker accused of putting a no-show employee on the public payroll is asking for probation and home detention.

Bert Johnson, a Democrat from Highland Park, is returning to federal court Thursday for his sentence. He pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to steal money and immediately resigned from the state Senate.

Authorities say Glynis Thornton did no work for Johnson but collected $23,000.

Prosecutors are seeking up to a year in prison, saying Johnson “engaged in an egregious act of corruption.”

Johnson’s attorney, John Shea, says any form of incarceration would seem “only to be punishment for punishment’s sake.” He says Johnson can work and take care of his children and ailing mother if given some form of home detention.





