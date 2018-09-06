PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Adult film star Stormy Daniels made an appearance at a Maine strip club this week, just weeks after a former personal lawyer for President Donald Trump pleaded guilty to making payments to Daniels in violation of campaign finance laws.

Daniels was in Portland Wednesday for the first of a two-night performance at PT’s Showclub. She danced for three songs, finishing her performance to “American Girl” by Tom Petty.

Club manager Mike Collins says there was large demand to see Daniels this year, having sold more than 140 pre-sale tickets at $20 each.

In August, Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to multiple counts, including campaign finance violation charges involving a payment to Daniels.





