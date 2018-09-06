Democratic Sen. Tom Carper fended off an outsider challenger Tuesday in the Delaware primary, bucking the trend of liberal activists coalescing around minority candidates to oust long-established white men.

Kerri Harris, a biracial, gay, Air Force veteran and a community activist, was hoping to become the third women of color to oust an older white male incumbent in Democratic primary contests, following Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s victory over Rep. Joe Crowley in New York and Ayanna Pressley’s defeat of Rep. Mike Capuano in Massachusetts last week.

But the effort failed as the dynamic of majority-minority House districts seeking black or Hispanic members to represent them did not replicate itself in a Senate race in a 65 percent white state.

Mr. Carper, 71, has been a staple of state politics, serving five two-year terms in the House, then two four-year terms as governor and three six-year terms as a member of the Senate. He will be favored in November to win a fourth term over Republican Robert Arlett.





