President Trump leaves behind the caterwaul of the nation’s capital Thursday, bound for his next Make America Great Again rally in Billings, Montana — his third in the state and the second in Billings itself. An audience of 10,000 is expected at the local arena.

Of interest to the locals: Mr. Trump will clarify the new U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement that will help farmers and ranchers across the state. The president will also push support for Republican rancher Matt Rosendale in his race to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

Mr. Rosendale is currently the state auditor and describes himself as a “Trump conservative, straight-shooter and fighter” for Montana.

“The president needs conservative reinforcements to help him secure the border, confirm constitutional justices and protect our Montana way of life,” Mr. Rosendale said.

Michael Glassner, CEO of Donald J. Trump for President, agreed.

“Tester falsely portrays himself as a moderate at home, but has opposed the Trump agenda in the Washington swamp with every vote, along with his liberal, out-of-touch Democrat Party leaders,” Mr. Glassner said.





