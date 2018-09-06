COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - A woman accused of embezzling more than $25,000 from parent-teacher organizations is scheduled to be tried in November.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that a jury trial of Michelle Dawson Owens is set to begin Nov. 14. Owens has pleaded not guilty to the theft charge.

According to investigators, Owens siphoned the money from accounts for two parent-teacher groups benefiting Odyssey Elementary between September 2015 and June 2017.

Authorities say Owens told police she used the money for household expenses.

Owens, 44, had acted as president and treasurer of the groups and also worked as a reading interventionist at the elementary school. She was arrested in April.





