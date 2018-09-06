TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tucson say they’re searching for a 21-year-old suspect in a homicide case.

They say 39-year-old Shaundra Cruz was found on the ground in the main driveway of a mobile home park around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Cruz had signs of sharp force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Homicide and Aggravated Assault Unit determined Cruz had been visiting a man at an apartment complex.

They say an argument occurred and Cruz ran from the apartment with the man allegedly chasing her across the street, where she was reportedly stabbed.

Police say witness statements and evidence collected at the scene helped detectives identify the suspect as Bryan Guzman Hernandez.

They say a felony arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for Hernandez.





