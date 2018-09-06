Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey -chill, bearded and nose-ringed - appeared unflappable as he faced hours of questioning from members of Congress Wednesday. He addressed issues as wide-ranging as political bias, hate speech, school safety and election manipulation.

Dorsey live-tweeted his opening statement and answered questions in a low, measured tone. He repeatedly declined to rise to the bait offered by sometimes scathing legislators. Instead, he held forth as the nerdy and earnest CEO who just wants to improve his company and its role in the world.

Dorsey deferred some questions for follow-up, but less often than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did during his congressional testimony back in April.

Compared to Zuckerberg, Dorsey “came across as more mature and more comfortable,” said Richard Levick, founder and CEO of public-relations firm Levick.





