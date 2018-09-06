Tyler Tessier, a Maryland man charged with killing his pregnant girlfriend, was found dead in his jail cell Thursday, according to a local news report.

WTOP first reported the news after unnamed sources informed them of the discovery.

Mr. Tessier was waiting for his trial to begin after being arrested and charged with first-degree murder in September. It was scheduled to begin on Thursday.

He is accused of slaying his girlfriend Laura Walden, a local school teacher who was pregnant at the time.





