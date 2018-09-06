HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A lawyer for the Connecticut woman charged with stabbing and seriously injuring a police officer says he may pursue an insanity defense.

Public defender George Flores told a judge Wednesday he is having the suspect, Chevoughn Augustin, evaluated by mental health professionals for a potential not guilty by reason of insanity finding.

The 39-year-old Augustin faces charges including attempted murder for stabbing Hartford Officer Jill Kidik in the neck in May. Kidik had responded to a city apartment complex for reports of a disturbance involving Augustin, who was facing eviction. Building maintenance workers were credited with saving Kidik.

Augustin is being held on $2 million bond.

Kidik, who suffered lacerations to her jugular vein and trachea, continues to recover at home and has said she intends to return to work.





