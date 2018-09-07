CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republicans competing for a chance to take on Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District unanimously praised President Donald Trump but differed a bit on immigration, abortion and other issues in a televised debate four days before their primary.

Six of the seven Republicans who will be on Tuesday’s ballot met for a debate Friday night on WMUR-TV. They repeatedly praised Trump, including the way he accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s denials regarding interference in the 2016 election. Robert Burns called it an example of Trump’s skill as a negotiator.

Asked whether legal immigration is making American worse, Brian Belanger spoke the most forcefully in the affirmative, saying legal immigrants bring with them the “criminal half” of their families, while the others didn’t answer directly.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.