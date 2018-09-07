President Trump said he “fell asleep” trying to watch President Obama’s 2018 election takedown speech Friday — and bristled at his predecessor’s claiming credit for the surging economy.

“He’s very good, very good for sleeping,” Mr. Trump said as he kicked off a campaign rally in North Dakota.

He spoke just after Mr. Obama mounted a ferocious attack on Mr. Trump, accusing him of pandering to radicals, losing control of the White House, squandering international good will and dividing the U.S.

Mr. Obama, in his lengthy speech, also claimed credit for the economy, saying he began the recovery and the great job numbers posted under Mr. Trump “are the same as they were in 2015, 2016.”

Mr. Trump mocked those claims, saying growth rates of more than 4 percent in the last quarter couldn’t have happened without him.

“If the Democrats got in with their agenda in November of almost two years ago, instead of having 4.2 up, I believe honestly you’d have 4.2 down,” he said.

Mr. Trump also pointed out that unemployment among black Americans is at its lowest on record.





