President Trump’s campaign announced rallies next week in Missouri and Mississippi, as the president undertakes an aggressive travel schedule to boost Republicans in the midterm elections.

In the run-up to the Nov. 6 election, the president plans to hold at least eight rallies and at least 16 fundraisers in as many as 15 states as he fights to keep Republicans in control of Congress.

Mr. Trump kicked off the fall blitz this week with a rally Thursday in Montana and fundraising events Friday in North Dakota and South Dakota.

Next week, he will lead a “Make America Great Again” rally Thursday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to fire up his base to help oust Democrat Sen. Claire McCaskill.

One of the most vulnerable Democrats in the November elections, Mrs. McCaskill is in a neck-and-neck race with Republicans Josh Hawley, the Missouri attorney general.

“President Trump is all in to support Josh Hawley in his race for the U.S. Senate,” said Trump re-election campaign chief Michael Glassner.

The president then holds a rally Friday in Mississippi to help Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s run in a special election in November.

Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Mrs. Hyde-Smith to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Thad Cochran, who resigned in April because of health problems.

Mrs. Hyde-Smith faces Democrat Rep. Mike Espy in a special election to finish Mr. Cochran’s term that ends in 2020.

“With only 60 days from now until Election Day, President Trump looks forward to visiting the great State of Mississippi to urge Mississippians to get out and vote for Cindy Hyde-Smith in November. The president will also update Mississippi patriots on the great success of his tax cuts, immigration enforcement, veterans reforms, and more,” Mr. Glassner said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.