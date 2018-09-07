ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Republican congressional candidate in New Mexico is drawing criticism for questioning her Democratic opponent’s Native American heritage over her immigration views and because she wasn’t “raised on a reservation.”

Janice Arnold-Jones told a Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt on Thursday she didn’t doubt Deb Haaland’s “lineage is Laguna” but said Haaland “is a military brat, just like I am.”

Arnold-Jones says Haaland’s mentioning of her Native American heritage “evokes images that she was raised on a reservation.”

Haaland, a member of Laguna Pueblo, has said she moved around as a child because of her parents’ military service.

Democrats, including Haaland, immediately denounced the Republican’s remarks as bigoted.

Arnold-Jones told KRQE-TV in Albuquerque she’s “flabbergasted” that critics think “facts are offensive.”

Haaland and Arnold-Jones are seeking to represent central New Mexico’s open U.S. House seat.





