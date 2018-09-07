A Republican Party office in southeast Wyoming caught fire Thursday in an apparent arson attack, police said.

The Albany County Republican Party headquarters in downtown Laramie, which is located below a residential building, suffered moderate smoke and heat damage and a window that had a “Make America Great Again” President Trump campaign sign plastered on it had been busted out, Albany County GOP chairman Ben McKaytold the Laramie Boomerang.

An occupant in one of the apartments on the second floor was evacuated without incident, the Boomerang reported. No injuries were reported.

Steven Morgan of the Laramie Fire Department said that because the incident was an apparent arson attack on a building occupied by a political organization, federal agents will carry out the rest of the investigation.

A suspect had not yet been named.

Mr. McKay, who said his organization had finished moving into the office only two days earlier, said he had no doubt it was a targeted attack.

“This wasn’t defacing public or private property,” he told the Boomerang. “This was intentionally breaking in and setting fire to an organization that somebody disagreed with. … The fact it happened about 48 hours after moving into the office can’t be a coincidence.”





