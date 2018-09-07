HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Connecticut Supreme Court has rejected the appeal of a Cromwell man convicted of threatening violence against a state judge who presided over his divorce case.

Edward Taupier argued there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him of felony threatening and cited free speech rights. But the court ruled 7-0 against him in a decision released Friday.

Taupier is serving an 18-month prison sentence for threatening Judge Elizabeth Bozzuto, now the state’s deputy chief court administrator. Prosecutors said Taupier sent an email to six acquaintances in 2014 that described Bozzuto’s home and how certain rifles could be fired at it from a nearby cemetery.

He also was sentenced to four months behind bars Wednesday for Facebook posts urging people to kill judges and employees at the Middletown courthouse.





