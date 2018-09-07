NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A Turkish citizen who owns a New Jersey-based defense contracting business allegedly cheated the government out of $7 million by misrepresenting where military parts were manufactured.

Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Ferdi Murat Gul was indicted Wednesday on six counts of wire fraud and single counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to violate the arms export control act and violating that act.

Gul remained at large Friday and is believed to be in Turkey.

Gul allegedly lied to the Department of Defense to get 346 contracts, claiming the parts would be made in the U.S. Prosecutors say the parts instead were made in Turkey.

Prosecutors say Gul and his co-conspirators submitted forged certifications and inaccurate information to Department of Defense representatives in New Jersey.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.