A Louisiana woman pleaded guilty Friday to stealing more than $30,000 in disaster relief funds, the Department of Justice announced.

Lisa Elizabeth Corona, 37, of Denham Springs, admitted to submitting a false application for FEMA assistance for a residence where she did not live at the time of a 2016 flood that impacted 12 Louisiana parishes.

Corona also admitted that she falsely stated an emergency need for food, clothing and shelter because her residence was damaged.

“The acts of this defendant, and those like her, are despicable and likely deprived honest, hard-working victims of the flood of benefits and services they so desperately needed,” said Brandon J. Fremin, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana. “This conviction should send a strong message to would- be fraudsters who target victims of natural disasters and federal funding that they too will become targets.”

Corona will face a significant term of imprisonment and a period of supervised release, the Justice Department said in a released statement.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.