MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot in Manchester, New Hampshire, setting off a search for the killer.
The city’s SWAT team blocked off several blocks as officers searched for the shooter Friday afternoon.
WMUR-TV reports that the man was shot around 11 a.m. Friday and died at a hospital.
Officers were looking for a white man seen fleeing from the scene.
A secure campus policy was put into place at Manchester Central High School. No one was being allowed on or off campus.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.