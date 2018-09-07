MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot in Manchester, New Hampshire, setting off a search for the killer.

The city’s SWAT team blocked off several blocks as officers searched for the shooter Friday afternoon.

WMUR-TV reports that the man was shot around 11 a.m. Friday and died at a hospital.

Officers were looking for a white man seen fleeing from the scene.

A secure campus policy was put into place at Manchester Central High School. No one was being allowed on or off campus.





