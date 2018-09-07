Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he expects Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh will be on the bench by the court’s first day in October.

Mr. McConnell sang Judge Kavanaugh’s praises during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, and said he expects him to be confirmed before September ends.

“I think any doubts anybody might have had have been dispelled by his virtuoso performance before the Judiciary Committee,” he said. “I mean, it’s stunning. He’s just a stellar nomination in every respect.”

Mr. McConnell did weigh in on the dramatic show made by Sen. Cory Booker, New Jersey Democrat, during the hearing on Thursday.

He said the Ethics Committee will ultimately decide if Mr. Booker should be reprimanded. That committee decides on its own what cases to look into, Mr. McConnell explained, but said he “wouldn’t be surprised if they did.”

Mr. Booker released previously confidential emails written by Judge Kavanaugh, and told Committee Chairman Sen. Charles E. Grassley to “bring the charges” for violating the rules.

However, the lawyer who worked for former President George W. Bush and who is reviewing the documents, said he told Mr. Booker that the documents were clear.

NEW statement from Bill Burck, GWB’s records representative who led the review of Kavanaugh’s records pic.twitter.com/6MQSbgB1ub — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 6, 2018

An additional source confirmed the earlier clearance to The Washington Times.

Sen. Booker & Sen. Hirono shared docs this morning previously labeled committee confidential. It was suggested they violated committee rules, but Chairman Grassley had the docs cleared after a request last night & the staffs were notified this morning, per a source. @WashTimes — Alex Swoyer, esq. (@ASwoyer) September 6, 2018

Mr. Booker continued to release documents during the afternoon, some of which may have still been confidential.

Mr. McConnell said Democratic dramatics are spurred by the fact “they’re just under intense pressure” from their base to “act as outrageously as possible.”

The top Senate Republican also said he plans to “clear the deck” of circuit judges nominated by President Trump. Twenty-six appeals court judges have already been confirmed, and the remaining 10 are expected to follow before the end of the session.

• Alex Swoyer contributed to this article.





