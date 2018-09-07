Obamacare premiums appear to be stabilizing after years of eye-popping rate hikes, according to a new analysis that says customers should expect an average increase of 3.6 percent in 2019 and some will see decreases.

The analysis from Avalere Health and The Associated Press shows quite a shift from this year, when customers on the Affordable Care Act’s exchanges were socked with an average increase of 30 percent.

Consumers will find more choices next year and each county will have at least one insurer offering plans, averting the annual specter of “bare counties” that must be filled.

Premiums will either drop or increase by less than 10 percent in 41 states serving 9 million customers, while six other states, plus D.C., will see increases of 10-18 percent, the analysis says.

Obamacare has consistently struggled to attract the type of young, healthy enrollees it needs to balance out costlier, sicker persons who flocked to the marketplace, starting in 2014, because they could no longer be denied coverage.

As a result, premiums soared year after year, causing a political headache for Democrats who sold the program as a competitive marketplace.

Customers are seeing a shift because insurers are finally profitable after “overshooting with premium increases in the last couple of years,” said Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “They just can’t justify big premium increases for 2019, because they’re current premiums are too high.”

The Avalere data, crunched from final and requested rates in all but three states, could scramble the political narrative around health care in the run-up to the mid-term elections.

Democrats have spent much of the year accusing President Trump and his GOP allies of spiking rates through “sabotage,” such as their expansion of bare-bones plans and repeal of Obamacare’s unpopular mandate to hold coverage or pay a tax.

Modest increases will blunt that claim, meaning they’ll have to fine-tune their message or argue the situation would be better if Republicans had left the program alone.

“The lower increase clearly undercuts the claims of sabotage. In reality, the Obamacare risk pool was already so bad even Trump couldn’t make it much worse,” said Robert Laszewski, a health policy consultant in Alexandria, Virginia.

Meanwhile, hard-line Republicans who say Obamacare is tanking — and that winning more seats will let them repeal it — may have a weaker hand to play.

Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland Republican, said the damage has been done, so Americans still need relief.

“These premiums are so much higher than they were before Obamacare,” he said. “They couldn’t go up forever, they had to stabilize at some point. But they stabilized at a point that’s still unaffordable for millions of Americans.”

He said the outlook is still poor in his state, which — along with Massachusetts and Alabama — was not included in the Avalere analysis.

For years, sharp premium increases under Obamacare drove GOP election victories and the party’s zeal for repeal. Efforts to replace the 2010 law sputtered out of gas in 2017 but could return if the mid-term elections help Republicans.

Vice President Mike Pence recently said in Wisconsin that if Republicans pick up seats, “we’ll continue to go back to that.”

Mr. Harris said right now, he’d like to see whether Mr. Trump’s plan to expand the use cheaper, skimpier insurance helps customers who’ve been priced out of Obamacare.

While federal subsidies absorb premium increases for eight out of every 10 exchange customers, people who earn too much for taxpayer assistance must pay full price for their plans.

“The fact of the matter is if you don’t get a subsidy, they’re unaffordable,” Mr. Harris said.





