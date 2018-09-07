ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A candidate for sheriff in North Carolina has been accused of stalking a woman in a neighboring county.

Local news sources report the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Tracey DeBruhl Thursday for misdemeanor stalking and second-degree trespass.

The Libertarian candidate for sheriff in Buncombe County is accused in a warrant of visiting a woman’s home in Mars Hill and yelling, leaving notes on her door, harassing her children and sending text messages.

Court records show the warrant was issued based on evidence of “imminent danger to persons or property if the accused is not taken into custody.”

DeBruhl was released on a $1,000 secured bond. It’s not known if he has an attorney, but he told the Asheville Citizen Times his arrest was retaliation in a custody case.





