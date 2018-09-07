MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire are investigating an officer-involved shooting.

Investigators say Manchester officers fired when 29-year-old Justin McInnes drove at them Thursday night, with officers narrowly escaping being struck.

McInnes, who was injured by shattered glass or shrapnel, was arrested after his car came to a stop. He’s facing three counts of attempted murder.

McInnes was jailed after being taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. It was unclear Friday if he’d retained a lawyer.

No officers were injured during the incident.

McInnes was previously charged in a road rage incident on July 27 and an incident on Wednesday in which he fled from police.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.