LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas praised a pawn shop employee who disarmed an armed robber when he was distracted from holding a handgun to her head, and escaped before the man reached for a second gun and police shot him.

Clark County Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman told reporters Thursday that the woman was physically unharmed in the Monday incident in a parking lot several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. Her name wasn’t made public.

Zimmerman says the handgun fired once into the ground as the woman wrestled it away from the motorcycle helmet-wearing robber after he pointed it toward officers.

Body-camera and police helicopter video showed 27-year-old Mario B. Trejo reaching for a rifle slung on his body and three officers firing a combined 10 shots, wounding Trejo once.





