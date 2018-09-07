TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities are searching for a 21-year-old man believed to be responsible in the stabbing death of a woman at a Tucson mobile home complex.

Tucson police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Bryan Guzman Hernandez in the killing of 39-year-old Shaundra Cruz on Wednesday morning.

Investigators have been unable to locate Hernandez.

They say Cruz was found stabbed in the complex’s driveway after police received a 911 call about a possible assault.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Cruz was visiting Hernandez at an apartment across the street and fled after an argument began.

Hernandez is accused of chasing Cruz across the street before stabbing her.





