A Russian hacker accused of participating in the largest theft of consumer data in American history has been extradited to the United States to stand trial, the Department of Justice said Friday.

Andrei Tyurin, 35, a Russian national, was arrested in the country of Georgia and transferred to the U.S. He is charged with 10 counts, including conspiracy to commit computer hacking, securities fraud, illegal internet gambling and wire and bank fraud, according to his indictment.

If convicted, he could face up to nearly 100 years in prison, the Justice Department said.

Mr. Tyurin arrived in New York on Friday, where he is expected to appear before U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain on Sept. 25.

“Tyurin’s alleged hacking activities were so prolific, they lay claim to the largest theft of U.S. customer data from a single financial institution in history, accounting for a staggering 80 million-plus victims,” said Manhattan U.S. attorney Geoffrey S. Berman. “As Americans increasingly turn to online banking, theft of online personal information can cause devastating effects on their financial wellbeing, sometimes taking years to recover.”

Prosecutors allege Mr. Tyurin participated in a scheme that stole the personal data of more than 80 million JPMorgan Chase customers that was discovered by the authorities in 2015. He is also alleged to helped run illegal Internet casinos.

Several alleged co-conspirators have already been identified by prosecutors, including Gery Shalon, an Israeli, and Joshua Samuel Aaron, a U.S. citizen.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.