A federal judge slapped an additional 15-year sentence on Social Security fraudster Eric C. Conn, giving him a total of 27 years in prison for his role in the largest disability con in history, and for his subsequent escape.

Conn also faces a massive restitution bill.

He’d been sentenced last year to 12 years in prison as part of a plea deal that required him to testify against his co-conspirators. But just before one of those scheduled testimonies, Conn cut off his ankle bracelet and fled the country.

He was sentenced to the 12 years in absentia, and after being tracked down in Honduras last year was returned to the U.S., where he struck a deal on the 15 additional years.

He has been sharing details of the scam, including implicating new accomplices and adding more cases to the pile of fraud already identified by investigators.

“This case should serve as a strong warning to those who think they can steal from our taxpayer funded programs and escape liability: our law enforcement partners will find you and you will be brought to justice,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski.

Prosecutors have given varying dollar amounts for the fraud, though one government official has said it could top $1 billion in bogus applications Conn oversaw.





