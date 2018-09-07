TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s Supreme Court has censured a municipal judge over his conduct during a 2016 traffic stop.

The court on Friday accepted the findings of a committee on judicial conduct in the case of Wilfredo Benitez, who sits in the northern New Jersey towns of Belleville and East Orange.

According to Friday’s order, Benitez accepted the committee’s recommendation.

Two state troopers said they found Benitez asleep in his vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 80 in Teaneck and detected an odor of alcohol.

The troopers said Benitez told them, “I’m a judge” and cursed and became belligerent after being handcuffed.

Benitez later was found not guilty of driving under the influence.

The censure will go in Benitez’s permanent record. He is barred from hearing DUI cases for a year.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.