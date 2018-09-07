CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) - A 16-year-old Massachusetts high school student who reported seeing a suspicious and possibly armed man roaming the school has been charged with making a hoax.

Chicopee police said Thursday the report made Aug. 31 at Chicopee Comprehensive High School was “an untrue, false story.”

The student reported a suspicious man, dressed in black, possibly with a weapon, inside the school.

The report prompted a lockdown and eventual evacuation.

Police say the fake report “created total chaos,” stress, trauma, put lives in danger, and cost the city $10,000.

The teen, whose name was not released, was charged with threats concerning the location of dangerous items; misleading police; disturbance in a school; and disturbing the peace. The teen will be summoned to juvenile court.





