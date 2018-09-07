PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) - Police in Rhode Island are investigating an officer involved shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.

Pawtucket police say no officers were injured in the shooting that occurred just after 6 a.m. Friday but a male suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries.

That person’s name and condition were not immediately released.

A stretch of Newport Avenue in Pawtucket was closed Friday morning.

One witness reported hearing six or seven gunshots,

The Rhode Island State Police and the attorney general’s office are also at the scene.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.