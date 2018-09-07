VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) - An 18-year-old woman charged with reckless endangerment for allegedly pushing her 16-year-old friend off a bridge has made her first court appearance.

The Aug. 7 shove at Moulton Falls, northeast of Vancouver, Washington, was captured on video that went viral.

Tay’Lor Smith was arraigned Friday morning in Clark County District Court. The Columbian reports she pleaded not guilty. Reckless endangerment is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail.

Jordan Holgerson, the teen who fell 60 feet (18 meters), suffered injuries ranging from broken ribs to punctured lungs.

On Friday a judge granted Smith supervised release. She is not to have contact with Holgerson. Another court hearing was scheduled for Dec. 4.





