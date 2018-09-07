LEGGETT, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on the killing of a mayor of a small North Carolina town and his wife (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

North Carolina authorities say a suspect has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of the mayor of a tiny town and his wife.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Cleveland Atkinson said at a news conference Friday that Keith Williams of Tarboro was being held on a first-degree murder charge. The sheriff said another person of interest in the case was in custody on unrelated charges.

Leggett Town Commissioner Teresa Summerlin has told multiple news outlets the couple killed was Mayor Gary Skelton and Jackie Dawn Skelton.

Atkinson told reporters that two people were found dead at their address with gunshot wounds.

___

6:40 a.m.

The mayor of a North Carolina town and his wife have been found dead at their home.

News outlets report the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office withheld the identities of the victims found Thursday, but Leggett Town Commissioner Teresa Summerlin identified them as Mayor Gary Skelton and Jackie Dawn Skelton. The sheriff’s office says suspects are in custody, but their identities haven’t been disclosed.

Summerlin says Jackie Skelton was an oncology nurse at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital, and didn’t show up to work Thursday. Her coworkers requested a welfare check, which led to the discovery of the bodies.

Gary Skelton was a banker at BB&T; in Rocky Mount until retirement. He was in his second term as mayor of the eastern North Carolina town with a population of around five dozen.





