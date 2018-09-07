FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) - A woman has been accused of stealing more than $51,000 from her employer in northern Iowa.

Winnebago County court records say 49-year-old Amy Richter is charged with theft and two counts of forgery. A phone listing for her in her hometown of Titonka couldn’t be found. The court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her. She’s due in court for a hearing Monday.

A criminal complaint says that, between March 2017 and June 2018, Richter used company credit cards, payroll advances and forged checks to take the money from her employer, Eddy’s Glass & Door in Forest City.





