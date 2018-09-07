SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A second person must serve 20 years in federal prison for her role in the 2017 shooting and robbery of a South Texas mail carrier.

Sarah Richford of San Antonio was sentenced Thursday . Richford earlier pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking, aiding and abetting use of firearm during a crime of violence, aiding and abetting robbery of U.S. mail and aiding and abetting assault on a federal officer.

Prosecutors say Richford helped Bradley Ahearn flee after he shot a Spring Branch mail carrier and stole the victim’s vehicle.

Ahearn and Richford were arrested in San Antonio. Stolen mail was recovered at a motel.

Ahearn, who shot at pursuing officers, pleaded guilty to carjacking- and robbery-related charges and in February was sentenced to 20 years.





